Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA with garage

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 S. Lawson St.
933 South Lawson Street, Airway Heights, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
Beautifully Remodeled Rancher in Airway Heights 3+bedrooms 2 bath - Must see inside this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms with an additional family room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Master bedroom with private full bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13008 W 2nd Ave
13008 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath,
Results within 5 miles of Airway Heights

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
7024 S Mudlen
7024 South Mulden Street, Spokane County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2216 sqft
Spacious story home. Conveniently located minutes to I-90, Fairchild AFB, Downtown Spokane, and the airport! *Main floor has large formal living room, dining room, den, and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cliff Cannon
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
89 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
Studio
$855
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
8 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$760
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Indian Trail
9 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
2323 W. Garland Ave.
2323 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manito
1 Unit Available
1111 W 19th
1111 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2188 sqft
Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 E Spence St
905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1613 6th St.
1613 6th Street, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1613 6th St. - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bath rancher has hardwood floors and carpet throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Airway Heights, WA

Airway Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

