9422 N. Oak St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Five Mile 3 Bed 2 Bath home with over 1300 Sq. Feet for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOLS - Newer 5 Mile Home for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with over 1300+ Sq. Feet Finished with Open concept floor plan and 2 car garage. Stylish single-level living, ready for immediate occupancy. Every detail has been taken care of: full vinyl fencing completed, all appliances included, gas range upgrade, microwave hood, full master suite with walk-in closet. All you need to do is figure out where to put the furniture. A great rental home in this desirable northside neighborhood!



(RLNE5880161)