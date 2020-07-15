All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

9422 N. Oak St.

9422 North Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

9422 North Oak Street, Spokane, WA 99208
Five Mile Prairie

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Five Mile 3 Bed 2 Bath home with over 1300 Sq. Feet for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOLS - Newer 5 Mile Home for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with over 1300+ Sq. Feet Finished with Open concept floor plan and 2 car garage. Stylish single-level living, ready for immediate occupancy. Every detail has been taken care of: full vinyl fencing completed, all appliances included, gas range upgrade, microwave hood, full master suite with walk-in closet. All you need to do is figure out where to put the furniture. A great rental home in this desirable northside neighborhood!

(RLNE5880161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 N. Oak St. have any available units?
9422 N. Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 9422 N. Oak St. have?
Some of 9422 N. Oak St.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 N. Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
9422 N. Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 N. Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 9422 N. Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 9422 N. Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 9422 N. Oak St. offers parking.
Does 9422 N. Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 N. Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 N. Oak St. have a pool?
No, 9422 N. Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 9422 N. Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 9422 N. Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 N. Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9422 N. Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
