Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

7717 N Ash Ln.

7717 North Ash Lane · (509) 467-2584
Location

7717 North Ash Lane, Spokane, WA 99208
Five Mile Prairie

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7717 N Ash Ln. · Avail. Jul 17

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
7717 N Ash Ln. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful split level home in 5 mile - Beautiful split level home in 5 mile is wonderful! Quick access to Division, close by shopping & dining. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2000 finished square feet. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, warm colors, and wood flooring. Window coverings, updated trim and light fixtures are throughout. Gas, forced air heat with central air conditioning, and upper level has 10X12 deck. Washer and dryer included.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Pets are TBD based on owner approval and additional deposit per pet is required. This is a non-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via TEXT/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com

Available in Mid-July 2020!!

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.

(RLNE2134276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 N Ash Ln. have any available units?
7717 N Ash Ln. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 7717 N Ash Ln. have?
Some of 7717 N Ash Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 N Ash Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7717 N Ash Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 N Ash Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 7717 N Ash Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 7717 N Ash Ln. offer parking?
No, 7717 N Ash Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 7717 N Ash Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7717 N Ash Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 N Ash Ln. have a pool?
No, 7717 N Ash Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7717 N Ash Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7717 N Ash Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 N Ash Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7717 N Ash Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
