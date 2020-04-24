Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

7717 N Ash Ln. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful split level home in 5 mile - Beautiful split level home in 5 mile is wonderful! Quick access to Division, close by shopping & dining. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2000 finished square feet. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, warm colors, and wood flooring. Window coverings, updated trim and light fixtures are throughout. Gas, forced air heat with central air conditioning, and upper level has 10X12 deck. Washer and dryer included.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Pets are TBD based on owner approval and additional deposit per pet is required. This is a non-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via TEXT/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com



Available in Mid-July 2020!!



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.



(RLNE2134276)