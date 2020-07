Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

$1,465- 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home Ready for Move In - This beautiful home near Garland features a perfectly manicured yard (fully fenced backyard) hardwood flooring and a working center piece fireplace in the living room.



The kitchen includes retro- style appliances and an abundance of shaker-style cabinets. The living room has very large windows and tall light fixtures, as well as a working fireplace with TV- mount. The bedrooms are both fully carpeted and have large closet space. Downstairs there is a washer and dryer, fully finished bathroom and a very large built in storage closet.

There is driveway parking in front of the home and a detached garage behind.



Water/Sewer/Garbage is not included with rent

Contact Avista for heat estimates

This is a NO Pets property



Professionally Managed by Guenther Property Management

Contact us at 509.869.3721 for scheduling a showing.



