Amenities

w/d hookup carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Well loved and cared for! Great Valley location for this 704 sq ft rancher home!



*Kitchen appliances includes stove/oven and refrigerator

*Carport parking

*Park-like spacious fenced back yard

*Washer-dryer hookups

*Carport parking

*Electric baseboard heat

*NO PETS - NO SMOKING!



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant



“All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.”