Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space. Rancher style home with 2 car garage, central A/C and huge basement. Laundry is in basement with additional large finished additional room that could be a 4th bedroom. Tons of storage and additional entrance to the basement.

Spacious deck just off the kitchen to sit out and enjoy the amazing landscape and yard. Neighborhood park just out the backyard and through the gated entrance. Over a 1/4 acre lot to enjoy in this beautiful neighborhood.

Owner will continue to pay to have all the landscaping maintained worth a $240 value. Well qualified tenants can contact Jason Farrow 509-990-4099 with Windermere Lease Source.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5852132)