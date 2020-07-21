All apartments in Snohomish County
Find more places like 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish County, WA
/
921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102

921 130th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

921 130th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!
One time move in discount of $300 if the applicant signs on or before April 15, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This lovely apartment home property rental situated in a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Everett, WA is unfurnished and airy. It has 1 comfy bedroom and 1 elegant bathroom.

The cozy and bright interior has hardwood floors, large windows, fireplace, hot tub, and spa also has a shared pool. The galley-type kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth Formica countertop; fine cabinetry with ample storage space, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and range/oven. The bedroom has a built-in closet. Its bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo and a vanity cabinet. For climate control, the apartment has installed electric baseboard heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available. There is assigned storage (f102) that renter can use. The exterior has a porch, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Tenants can freely use the shared pool, spa, hot tub, and clubhouse.

It comes with 1 assigned uncovered parking, #23.

Pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Whereas the HOA fees, water, gas, sewage, and garbage will be the landlords responsibility.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jpf12367jb1

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Ne

(RLNE5494307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have any available units?
921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
What amenities does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have?
Some of 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 currently offering any rent specials?
921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 is pet friendly.
Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 offer parking?
Yes, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 offers parking.
Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have a pool?
Yes, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 has a pool.
Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have accessible units?
No, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAMarysville, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WALake Stevens, WAMukilteo, WABothell West, WA
Kenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WAMonroe, WASilver Firs, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College