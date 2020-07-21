921 130th Street Southwest Unit Apartment F102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

One time move in discount of $300 if the applicant signs on or before April 15, 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This lovely apartment home property rental situated in a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Everett, WA is unfurnished and airy. It has 1 comfy bedroom and 1 elegant bathroom.



The cozy and bright interior has hardwood floors, large windows, fireplace, hot tub, and spa also has a shared pool. The galley-type kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth Formica countertop; fine cabinetry with ample storage space, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and range/oven. The bedroom has a built-in closet. Its bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo and a vanity cabinet. For climate control, the apartment has installed electric baseboard heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available. There is assigned storage (f102) that renter can use. The exterior has a porch, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Tenants can freely use the shared pool, spa, hot tub, and clubhouse.



It comes with 1 assigned uncovered parking, #23.



Pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Whereas the HOA fees, water, gas, sewage, and garbage will be the landlords responsibility.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jpf12367jb1



