All apartments in Mukilteo
Find more places like Bella Terra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
Bella Terra
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Bella Terra

12101 Greenhaven · (206) 488-0081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mukilteo
See all
Harbour Pointe
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-111 · Avail. now

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 03-102 · Avail. now

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 04-301 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-204 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 14-202 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,037

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 05-301 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Terra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
package receiving
Bella Terra Apartments is more than ready to make the home you dream about to become a reality. Nestled between the scenic views of Puget Sound and a short drive from Boeing, our apartments in Mukilteo, WA, welcome you with luxurious amenities and spacious floor plans. Not to mention our excellent location, right off Harbour Pointe Blvd, that makes commuting anywhere from Edmonds to Everett, and even Seattle, a breeze.

Comfort meets elegance at Bella Terra. Our pet-friendly community creates a nurturing space where you and your loved ones can thrive and live to the fullest. Emulating the setting of a European village, our one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes are the epitome of modern sophistication blending contemporary features with quaint tranquility and an overall feeling of being home. All our floor plans feature 9-feet ceilings, in-home washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, private balconies, and select units elegant wood-style flooring and attached garages. The kitchens are wel

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $40/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $125/month, Attached garage: included in 3 bedrooms
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Terra have any available units?
Bella Terra has 14 units available starting at $1,581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bella Terra have?
Some of Bella Terra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Terra currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Terra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Terra pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Terra is pet friendly.
Does Bella Terra offer parking?
Yes, Bella Terra offers parking.
Does Bella Terra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Terra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Terra have a pool?
Yes, Bella Terra has a pool.
Does Bella Terra have accessible units?
No, Bella Terra does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Terra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Terra has units with dishwashers.
Does Bella Terra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bella Terra has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Bella Terra?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Similar Pages

Mukilteo 1 BedroomsMukilteo 2 Bedrooms
Mukilteo Apartments under $1,800Mukilteo Apartments with Gym
Mukilteo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Harbour Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity