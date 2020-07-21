3904 214th Street Southwest

Amenities

Must See Spacious 3,500+ SF 2-story Stucco home in Mountlake Terrace. This home is very open with lots of natural light 3904 214th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043 Property Details Available Now 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 three-quarters baths, large den 3519 SF This lovely Northwest craftsman style home is located in Mountlake Terrace and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors through most of the main floor, gas fireplaces, and has new carpet and paint. The main floor includes a large sunken living room with a full rock wall with alcoves and a gas fireplace, a dining room; a beautiful gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, smooth cooktop, double ovens, island, lots of cabinet space and vast countertop space. In addition to the large breakfast bar, there is a formal dining room. In addition, there are vaulted ceilings with a large skylight which lets the natural light stream into the heart of the home. Enormous great room off of the kitchen with French doors leading out to the deck. There are two large bedrooms on the main floor; one includes a small loft, and another large room which would make a great home office or den. Upstairs there is a secluded en suite with a gas fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. There are two large walk-in closets, as well as a soaking tub, walk-in double headed shower and a double vanity. There is no shortage of windows which let in the natural light, which makes the room feel even more large and airy. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, just steps away from the mudroom. The house has an air conditioner as well as a covered hot tub just steps away from the spacious backyard, which is fully fenced and very private. This location is perfect, close to shopping, Brier parks, restaurants and highways; and close to the future Lynnwood Transit Station.

LEASE DETAILS

Rent: $2,850.00 per month

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $4,275

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Lease Terms: 12 months

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets

Utilities: Renters responsibility

Included in Rent: Landscaping Service

Special Terms: Liability/Renter's Insurance Required

This is a No Smoking property



GENERAL

Gas Forced Air

Garage Door Openers

Gas Fireplaces



KITCHEN

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Electric smooth top Stove

Double Ovens

Pantry with pull out shelves



NEIGHBORHOOD

COUNTY: Snohomish

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds School District No 15

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cedar Way

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Brier Terrace

HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



TENANT SERVICES:

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. For more details on this rental home please call John at (425) 244-0549.