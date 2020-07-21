All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

3904 214th Street Southwest

3904 214th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3904 214th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98043

Amenities

Must See Spacious 3,500+ SF 2-story Stucco home in Mountlake Terrace. This home is very open with lots of natural light 3904 214th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043 Property Details Available Now 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 three-quarters baths, large den 3519 SF This lovely Northwest craftsman style home is located in Mountlake Terrace and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors through most of the main floor, gas fireplaces, and has new carpet and paint. The main floor includes a large sunken living room with a full rock wall with alcoves and a gas fireplace, a dining room; a beautiful gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, smooth cooktop, double ovens, island, lots of cabinet space and vast countertop space. In addition to the large breakfast bar, there is a formal dining room. In addition, there are vaulted ceilings with a large skylight which lets the natural light stream into the heart of the home. Enormous great room off of the kitchen with French doors leading out to the deck. There are two large bedrooms on the main floor; one includes a small loft, and another large room which would make a great home office or den. Upstairs there is a secluded en suite with a gas fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. There are two large walk-in closets, as well as a soaking tub, walk-in double headed shower and a double vanity. There is no shortage of windows which let in the natural light, which makes the room feel even more large and airy. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, just steps away from the mudroom. The house has an air conditioner as well as a covered hot tub just steps away from the spacious backyard, which is fully fenced and very private. This location is perfect, close to shopping, Brier parks, restaurants and highways; and close to the future Lynnwood Transit Station.
Must See Spacious 3,500+ SF 2-story Stucco home in Mountlake Terrace. SHOP NOT INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL OFFER.
This home is very open with lots of natural light
3904 214th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043

Property Details
Available Now
3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 three-quarters baths, large den
3519 SF

This lovely Northwest craftsman style home is located in Mountlake Terrace and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors through most of the main floor, gas fireplaces, and has new carpet and paint. The main floor includes a large sunken living room with a full rock wall with alcoves and a gas fireplace, a dining room; a beautiful gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, smooth cooktop, double ovens, island, lots of cabinet space and vast countertop space. In addition to the large breakfast bar, there is a formal dining room. In addition, there are vaulted ceilings with a large skylight which lets the natural light stream into the heart of the home. Enormous great room off of the kitchen with French doors leading out to the deck.
There are two large bedrooms on the main floor; one includes a small loft, and another large room which would make a great home office or den.
Upstairs there is a secluded en suite with a gas fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. There are two large walk-in closets, as well as a soaking tub, walk-in double headed shower and a double vanity. There is no shortage of windows which let in the natural light, which makes the room feel even more large and airy.
There is a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, just steps away from the mudroom. The house has an air conditioner as well as a covered hot tub just steps away from the spacious backyard, which is fully fenced and very private.
This location is perfect, close to shopping, Brier parks, restaurants and highways; and close to the future Lynnwood Transit Station.
LEASE DETAILS
Rent: $2,850.00 per month
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $4,275
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Lease Terms: 12 months
Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets
Utilities: Renters responsibility
Included in Rent: Landscaping Service
Special Terms: Liability/Renter's Insurance Required
This is a No Smoking property

GENERAL
Gas Forced Air
Garage Door Openers
Gas Fireplaces

KITCHEN
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Electric smooth top Stove
Double Ovens
Pantry with pull out shelves

NEIGHBORHOOD
COUNTY: Snohomish
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds School District No 15
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cedar Way
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Brier Terrace
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

TENANT SERVICES:
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. For more details on this rental home please call John at (425) 244-0549.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

