Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park hot tub

Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from shopping, dining, schools, parks and major interstate highways (I-5 and I-405), Silver Oak is perfect for the active lifestyle. A calming community nestled among trees and rolling lawns, you will love living among a natural, park-like setting to help you unwind and relax. Newly renovated apartment interiors with granite counters, brand new appliances, new carpet, baseboards, new lighting package. Ask our leasing agent for more details!