Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Silver Oak

21412 48th Ave W · (425) 230-5612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit E207 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C202 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit B202 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit D108 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from shopping, dining, schools, parks and major interstate highways (I-5 and I-405), Silver Oak is perfect for the active lifestyle. A calming community nestled among trees and rolling lawns, you will love living among a natural, park-like setting to help you unwind and relax. Newly renovated apartment interiors with granite counters, brand new appliances, new carpet, baseboards, new lighting package. Ask our leasing agent for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 500
rent: 0
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Silver Oak have any available units?
Silver Oak has 7 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silver Oak have?
Some of Silver Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Oak is pet friendly.
Does Silver Oak offer parking?
Yes, Silver Oak offers parking.
Does Silver Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Oak have a pool?
Yes, Silver Oak has a pool.
Does Silver Oak have accessible units?
No, Silver Oak does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, Silver Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Silver Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, Silver Oak does not have units with air conditioning.

