All apartments in Snohomish County
Find more places like 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish County, WA
/
2010 129th Pl SW Unit F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2010 129th Pl SW Unit F

2010 129th Pl SW · (425) 387-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2010 129th Pl SW, Snohomish County, WA 98204
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F · Avail. Aug 5

$2,495

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2010 129th Pl SW Unit F Available 08/05/20 Newer (2017) 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in South Everett’s Arcadia Terrace - Newer (2017) 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in South Everett’s Arcadia Terrace. Open layout throughout all 3 levels. Main level living room w/ deck access, 1/2 bath & modern kitchen featuring quartz tops, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances & large center island. Top floor master bed/bath, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, hall bathroom & full size washer/dryer. Lower level bedroom/bathroom & 2 car garage. Minutes from Boeing w/ nearby access to I-5, I405, bus lines and shopping. Pets considered case by case with add'l security deposit.

* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Move-in Fees:
- Monthly Rent: $2,495.00
- Refundable Security Deposit $2,495.00
- Application Fee: 43.00
- Tenant pays all utilities.

AVAILABLE: 8/5/20

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

(RLNE3692532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have any available units?
2010 129th Pl SW Unit F has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have?
Some of 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
2010 129th Pl SW Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F offers parking.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have a pool?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have accessible units?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2010 129th Pl SW Unit F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAMarysville, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WALake Stevens, WAMukilteo, WABothell West, WA
Kenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WAMonroe, WASilver Firs, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity