Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2010 129th Pl SW Unit F Available 08/05/20 Newer (2017) 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in South Everett’s Arcadia Terrace - Newer (2017) 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in South Everett’s Arcadia Terrace. Open layout throughout all 3 levels. Main level living room w/ deck access, 1/2 bath & modern kitchen featuring quartz tops, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances & large center island. Top floor master bed/bath, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, hall bathroom & full size washer/dryer. Lower level bedroom/bathroom & 2 car garage. Minutes from Boeing w/ nearby access to I-5, I405, bus lines and shopping. Pets considered case by case with add'l security deposit.



* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE



Move-in Fees:

- Monthly Rent: $2,495.00

- Refundable Security Deposit $2,495.00

- Application Fee: 43.00

- Tenant pays all utilities.



AVAILABLE: 8/5/20



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



(RLNE3692532)