935 N 200th St

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Location in Shoreline - Property Id: 76329



Top floor beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Shoreline features stunning kitchen with laminated flooring and granite counter tops, SS appliances including a smooth-top stove and maple cabinets. Kitchen w/handy eating bar that overlooks the living room. Spacious living room with corner wood fireplace. Bedroom has generous closet space and sliding doors leading to the deck. Storage unit located on ground floor, 1 car parking and secured entry. Great location. Commute to I-5 within minutes. Easily accessible. Very close to Edmonds Ferry and within walking distance to Aurora Transit Center. Close to retail stores, restaurants, Costco and Home Depot. Small gated community. Call us today or email to schedule your tour.

No Pets Allowed



