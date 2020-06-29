All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

935 N 200th St

935 North 200th Street · No Longer Available
Location

935 North 200th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location in Shoreline - Property Id: 76329

Top floor beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Shoreline features stunning kitchen with laminated flooring and granite counter tops, SS appliances including a smooth-top stove and maple cabinets. Kitchen w/handy eating bar that overlooks the living room. Spacious living room with corner wood fireplace. Bedroom has generous closet space and sliding doors leading to the deck. Storage unit located on ground floor, 1 car parking and secured entry. Great location. Commute to I-5 within minutes. Easily accessible. Very close to Edmonds Ferry and within walking distance to Aurora Transit Center. Close to retail stores, restaurants, Costco and Home Depot. Small gated community. Call us today or email to schedule your tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/76329p
Property Id 76329

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5187082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 N 200th St have any available units?
935 N 200th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 935 N 200th St have?
Some of 935 N 200th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 N 200th St currently offering any rent specials?
935 N 200th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 N 200th St pet-friendly?
No, 935 N 200th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 935 N 200th St offer parking?
Yes, 935 N 200th St offers parking.
Does 935 N 200th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 N 200th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 N 200th St have a pool?
No, 935 N 200th St does not have a pool.
Does 935 N 200th St have accessible units?
No, 935 N 200th St does not have accessible units.
Does 935 N 200th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 N 200th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 N 200th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 N 200th St does not have units with air conditioning.
