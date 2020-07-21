531 North East 180th St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Well maintained, charming and updated 2 bed 1 bath rambler with carport & plenty of off-street parking is a must see! Home includes hardwood floors throughout, wood blinds, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, laundry room with storage cabinets, sink and a spacious living room with a gas fireplace that heats the entire home! Spacious storage shed has power. Convenient location, Shoreline School District! Rent: $1,795.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent, plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets w/ deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, verifiable income, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.