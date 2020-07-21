All apartments in Shoreline
531 North East 180th St

531 NE 180th St · No Longer Available
Location

531 NE 180th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Well maintained, charming and updated 2 bed 1 bath rambler with carport & plenty of off-street parking is a must see! Home includes hardwood floors throughout, wood blinds, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, laundry room with storage cabinets, sink and a spacious living room with a gas fireplace that heats the entire home! Spacious storage shed has power. Convenient location, Shoreline School District! Rent: $1,795.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent, plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets w/ deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, verifiable income, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 North East 180th St have any available units?
531 North East 180th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 531 North East 180th St have?
Some of 531 North East 180th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 North East 180th St currently offering any rent specials?
531 North East 180th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 North East 180th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 North East 180th St is pet friendly.
Does 531 North East 180th St offer parking?
Yes, 531 North East 180th St offers parking.
Does 531 North East 180th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 North East 180th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 North East 180th St have a pool?
No, 531 North East 180th St does not have a pool.
Does 531 North East 180th St have accessible units?
No, 531 North East 180th St does not have accessible units.
Does 531 North East 180th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 North East 180th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 North East 180th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 North East 180th St does not have units with air conditioning.
