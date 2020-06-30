All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 2144 North 155th Street Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
2144 North 155th Street Unit B
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

2144 North 155th Street Unit B

2144 North 155th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2144 North 155th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Plus!a $550 Move In Discount for the first month's Rent!

This pretty, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom in Shoreline, Washington can be yours! It comes with 2-cars uncovered parking.

Hardwood and carpeted floors furnished its cozy interior. The kitchen with granite countertop and fine cabinetry is ready to provide your cooking needs with the help of its ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinet and shower stall on its neat bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience along with forced-air heating. There are a front and backyard to enjoy outside. No worries the owner will take care of the yard. There are storage spaces available in the upstairs and downstairs of the property.

The tenant will be responsible for cable and internet (Xfinity). Water, trash, sewage, gas,electricity, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Plus, this home is near the business center, parks, and public transportation stops/hub.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Twin Ponds Park, Paramount Park, and Northcrest Park.

Bus lines:
330 - 0.1 mile
316 - 0.1 mile
346 - 0.1 mile
989 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5643511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have any available units?
2144 North 155th Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have?
Some of 2144 North 155th Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 North 155th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2144 North 155th Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 North 155th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 North 155th Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 North 155th Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle