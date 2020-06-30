2144 North 155th Street Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Plus!a $550 Move In Discount for the first month's Rent!



This pretty, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom in Shoreline, Washington can be yours! It comes with 2-cars uncovered parking.



Hardwood and carpeted floors furnished its cozy interior. The kitchen with granite countertop and fine cabinetry is ready to provide your cooking needs with the help of its ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinet and shower stall on its neat bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience along with forced-air heating. There are a front and backyard to enjoy outside. No worries the owner will take care of the yard. There are storage spaces available in the upstairs and downstairs of the property.



The tenant will be responsible for cable and internet (Xfinity). Water, trash, sewage, gas,electricity, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Plus, this home is near the business center, parks, and public transportation stops/hub.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Twin Ponds Park, Paramount Park, and Northcrest Park.



Bus lines:

330 - 0.1 mile

316 - 0.1 mile

346 - 0.1 mile

989 - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5643511)