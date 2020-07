Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

2125 N 146th St Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom House for Rent in Shoreline - 3 bedroom/1 bath Rambler in Shoreline. Hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Fenced yard. Large lot in great location for commuting, close to Shoreline Community College, North Seattle Community College, UW. On bus lines. Recently updated with new kitchen.



