20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

This pretty, newly renovated, duplex home property rental in a quiet neighborhood close to all shopping and bus lines in Shoreline.



Inside, the cozy unfurnished units interior has hardwood, tile, and carpeted floors, as well as modern LED lighting. The horseshoe-type kitchen with a half-wall is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The cozy bedrooms are great spaces to catch up on sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo and vanity cabinet sink topped by a mirror. The in-unit washer and dryer available for your laundry needs, along with an electric baseboard heating provided for climate control.



The exterior has a fenced yard, lawn, porch, garden, and a relaxing patio (covered and uncovered) to enjoy the Seattle weather. It has ample storage space available. Smoking is prohibited as well in the property.



The tenant handles sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, cleaning, and yard maintenance. The landlord will be responsible for water and garbage. The tenant will pay $125/month to the owner.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dTMdUNPvdVA



Additional Details:

It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 3 assigned parking spots, uncovered on-site parking.



It's a pet-friendly home and negotiable.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



No Pets Allowed



