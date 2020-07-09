All apartments in Shoreline
20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2.
20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2

20118 14th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Shoreline
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

20118 14th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Additional $300 discount off on the first full month. If you sign the lease before the end of the month.

This pretty, newly renovated, duplex home property rental in a quiet neighborhood close to all shopping and bus lines in Shoreline.

Inside, the cozy unfurnished units interior has hardwood, tile, and carpeted floors, as well as modern LED lighting. The horseshoe-type kitchen with a half-wall is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The cozy bedrooms are great spaces to catch up on sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo and vanity cabinet sink topped by a mirror. The in-unit washer and dryer available for your laundry needs, along with an electric baseboard heating provided for climate control.

The exterior has a fenced yard, lawn, porch, garden, and a relaxing patio (covered and uncovered) to enjoy the Seattle weather. It has ample storage space available. Smoking is prohibited as well in the property.

The tenant handles sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, cleaning, and yard maintenance. The landlord will be responsible for water and garbage. The tenant will pay $125/month to the owner.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dTMdUNPvdVA

Additional Details:
It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 3 assigned parking spots, uncovered on-site parking.

It's a pet-friendly home and negotiable.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check ou

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have any available units?
20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have?
Some of 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20118 14th Ave NE Unit #2 has units with air conditioning.

