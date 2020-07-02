19836 Greenwood Ave North

Amenities

Short Term Full Furnished Rental - Welcome to this spacious home located near Kings Schools on a dead end street. Upon entering to your left is a living room/dining room and deck combination. The deck and large living room windows boast sweeping views and let in tons of natural light. Circle around to the Chef's kitchen, formal dining room and extra living space. Walk out to the back fully enclosed yard. On the main floor there is 3 bedrooms, one being a master suite and another full bath. Downstairs hosts the 4th extremely large bedroom, family room/rec room/exercise room and another bathroom.



Tenants are responsible for utilities



This is a furnished home, with high grade appliances and a short term rental ending in mid December.



- $45 application fee per adult

- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

No Pets Allowed



