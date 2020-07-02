All apartments in Shoreline
19836 Greenwood Ave North

19836 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

19836 Greenwood Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Short Term Full Furnished Rental - Welcome to this spacious home located near Kings Schools on a dead end street. Upon entering to your left is a living room/dining room and deck combination. The deck and large living room windows boast sweeping views and let in tons of natural light. Circle around to the Chef's kitchen, formal dining room and extra living space. Walk out to the back fully enclosed yard. On the main floor there is 3 bedrooms, one being a master suite and another full bath. Downstairs hosts the 4th extremely large bedroom, family room/rec room/exercise room and another bathroom.

Tenants are responsible for utilities

This is a furnished home, with high grade appliances and a short term rental ending in mid December.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/dd135120bb
- $45 application fee per adult
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- For questions please call or text:(206) 577-0589
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North have any available units?
19836 Greenwood Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 19836 Greenwood Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
19836 Greenwood Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19836 Greenwood Ave North pet-friendly?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North offer parking?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North have a pool?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North have accessible units?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19836 Greenwood Ave North have units with air conditioning?
No, 19836 Greenwood Ave North does not have units with air conditioning.

