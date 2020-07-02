19309 1st Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Well-maintained rambler at end of a very quiet street. Three bedrooms plus extra room (TV room). Dining room plus eat-in kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors. Full-size washer and Dryer. Luxurious jetted bathtub. Fireplaces in Living Room and TV room. Well insulated, energy efficient. Find relaxation at home in the private wooded back-yard with multiple gardens. Concrete patio in back. Wooden storage shed. Fenced back-yard. Side parking area can hold large vehicle, boat, or RV. Covered car-port. Located in Richmond Highlands neighborhood. Great Shoreline schools. Walk to Einstein Middle School. Convenient to shopping and public transportation.



First month''s rent, plus last month and $1000 security deposit to move in. Renters pay utilities: water, electric, gas, trash, sewer, internet. Application fee $29. No smoking in house.



No Pets Allowed



