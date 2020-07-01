18328 Wallingford Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom In Shoreline! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1b1275042



Welcome to your formal living space filled with an abundance of natural light and vaulted ceilings. The cooks kitchen boasts granite slab countertops, cooking island, eating space, adjacent family room and sliders to your entertaining size deck w/ access to a wonderful back yard. The main floor includes a den or 4th bdrm. The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms a full bath the master bedroom has great natural light a walk in bath and walk in closet. walk to shops.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5619539)