All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 18328 Wallingford Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18328 Wallingford Ave N
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

18328 Wallingford Ave N

18328 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18328 Wallingford Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Meridian Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom In Shoreline! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1b1275042

Welcome to your formal living space filled with an abundance of natural light and vaulted ceilings. The cooks kitchen boasts granite slab countertops, cooking island, eating space, adjacent family room and sliders to your entertaining size deck w/ access to a wonderful back yard. The main floor includes a den or 4th bdrm. The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms a full bath the master bedroom has great natural light a walk in bath and walk in closet. walk to shops.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5619539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
18328 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 18328 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18328 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
18328 Wallingford Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18328 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18328 Wallingford Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
No, 18328 Wallingford Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18328 Wallingford Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 18328 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 18328 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18328 Wallingford Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18328 Wallingford Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18328 Wallingford Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle