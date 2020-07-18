Amenities

1812 NW 201st St Available 07/12/19 Single family home in Richmond Beach - This 4 bedroom 2 bath rambler was completely remodeled in the fall of 2014.. Brand new kitchen and bathroom, all new paint and hardwoods re-finished. Large bonus room.Custom closets in every bedroom. Home sits on a large lot in a great neighborhood within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and beach

1st, last and security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.

Owner may consider 1 small pet, no multiple pets or large pets.

Refundable Security Deposit $1500.00.

Non Refundable Floor and Blind Cleaning fee $500.00



Walk Through Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2z1YSi4kds



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/894a94306e

- Questions: Call Kathy (206) 577-0825



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



