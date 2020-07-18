All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 1812 NW 201st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1812 NW 201st St
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

1812 NW 201st St

1812 Northwest 201st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1812 Northwest 201st Street, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1812 NW 201st St Available 07/12/19 Single family home in Richmond Beach - This 4 bedroom 2 bath rambler was completely remodeled in the fall of 2014.. Brand new kitchen and bathroom, all new paint and hardwoods re-finished. Large bonus room.Custom closets in every bedroom. Home sits on a large lot in a great neighborhood within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and beach
1st, last and security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.
Owner may consider 1 small pet, no multiple pets or large pets.
Refundable Security Deposit $1500.00.
Non Refundable Floor and Blind Cleaning fee $500.00

Walk Through Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2z1YSi4kds

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/894a94306e
- Questions: Call Kathy (206) 577-0825

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4954312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 NW 201st St have any available units?
1812 NW 201st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1812 NW 201st St have?
Some of 1812 NW 201st St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 NW 201st St currently offering any rent specials?
1812 NW 201st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 NW 201st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 NW 201st St is pet friendly.
Does 1812 NW 201st St offer parking?
No, 1812 NW 201st St does not offer parking.
Does 1812 NW 201st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 NW 201st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 NW 201st St have a pool?
No, 1812 NW 201st St does not have a pool.
Does 1812 NW 201st St have accessible units?
No, 1812 NW 201st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 NW 201st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 NW 201st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 NW 201st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 NW 201st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 Bedroom ApartmentsShoreline 2 Bedroom Apartments
Shoreline Apartments with BalconiesShoreline Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College