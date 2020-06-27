17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A

Amenities

Newer 3-level townhouse, 3BR, 3BA, 2-car garage, appox. 1700 s/f Bright & spacious living room with dining room in middle level, Contemporary kitchen, granite countertop, all appliances provided. Master suite and one more good size bedroom suite on top floor. First floor has one bedroom with 1 full bath, access to 2-car garage. No smoking, will consider small pet on a case by case situation. Nice and quiet neighborhood, convenient location, Close to bus, stores, schools. Easy access to I-5. First/last/deposit ($2000), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No pets. Available early August! Please email pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity