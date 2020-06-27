All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A

17518 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17518 12th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 3-level townhouse, 3BR, 3BA, 2-car garage, appox. 1700 s/f Bright & spacious living room with dining room in middle level, Contemporary kitchen, granite countertop, all appliances provided. Master suite and one more good size bedroom suite on top floor. First floor has one bedroom with 1 full bath, access to 2-car garage. No smoking, will consider small pet on a case by case situation. Nice and quiet neighborhood, convenient location, Close to bus, stores, schools. Easy access to I-5. First/last/deposit ($2000), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No pets. Available early August! Please email pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A have any available units?
17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A offers parking.
Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A have a pool?
No, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 17518 12th Avenue Northeast - A, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle