1732 Northeast 148th Street

Amenities
Classic Shoreline rambler with large backyard. Kitchen opens to the family room which is open to the dining area. There is also a large master bedroom and second bedroom. Outside there is a covered patio and large shed. Great location close to South Woods Park, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-5. No smoking and pets on approval only
Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.
To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent
Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.