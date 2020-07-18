1732 Northeast 148th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Shoreline rambler with large backyard. Kitchen opens to the family room which is open to the dining area. There is also a large master bedroom and second bedroom. Outside there is a covered patio and large shed. Great location close to South Woods Park, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-5. No smoking and pets on approval only



Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.