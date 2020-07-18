All apartments in Shoreline
1732 Northeast 148th Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 12:06 PM

1732 Northeast 148th Street

1732 Northeast 148th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Northeast 148th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Shoreline rambler with large backyard. Kitchen opens to the family room which is open to the dining area. There is also a large master bedroom and second bedroom. Outside there is a covered patio and large shed. Great location close to South Woods Park, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-5. No smoking and pets on approval only

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

