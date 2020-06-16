1561 NE 171st St

Amenities

Shoreline Rambler -

Recently remodeled Shoreline rambler with basement. This 3 bedroom, one bath home offers an easy commute to downtown Seattle. You enter the house to the open family room and kitchen. The large windows in the bedrooms offer abundant light. The basement has a W/D and lots of storage. There is a large front yard and ample parking. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $5,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4964748)