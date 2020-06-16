All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1561 NE 171st St

1561 Northeast 171st Street · (425) 209-0252
Location

1561 Northeast 171st Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1561 NE 171st St · Avail. now

$1,899

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Shoreline Rambler -
Recently remodeled Shoreline rambler with basement. This 3 bedroom, one bath home offers an easy commute to downtown Seattle. You enter the house to the open family room and kitchen. The large windows in the bedrooms offer abundant light. The basement has a W/D and lots of storage. There is a large front yard and ample parking. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $5,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4964748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 NE 171st St have any available units?
1561 NE 171st St has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1561 NE 171st St currently offering any rent specials?
1561 NE 171st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 NE 171st St pet-friendly?
No, 1561 NE 171st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1561 NE 171st St offer parking?
Yes, 1561 NE 171st St does offer parking.
Does 1561 NE 171st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 NE 171st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 NE 171st St have a pool?
No, 1561 NE 171st St does not have a pool.
Does 1561 NE 171st St have accessible units?
No, 1561 NE 171st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 NE 171st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 NE 171st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 NE 171st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 NE 171st St does not have units with air conditioning.
