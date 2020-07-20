Amenities

14512 1st Ave. NE Available 04/16/19 Gorgeous Shoreline Home - Exquisitely maintained modern designed two-story 4BR/3BA home with beautiful features and details,9' high ceiling, open kitchen w/granite counters,extensive wide plank hardwood flooring,espresso cabinets, & SS appliances. Den+3/4 bath on main floor,upper-level bonus/loft/library, modern light fixtures, large bedrooms, master with high ceiling, stunning master bedroom w/5-pc master bath & walk-in closet, new high efficiency W/D. Tons of natural light fills this home with its' over-sized windows throughout. A fully fenced backyard, double car garage and so much more! Minutes to parks, golf courses, Shoreline Community College, I-5, Hwy 99, and downtown. Looking to secure a one year lease. $40 app fee, $3000 sec dep, $250 admin fee, Pets are conditional upon approval w/pet deposit.



(RLNE2892703)