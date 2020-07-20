All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

14512 1st Ave. NE

14512 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14512 1st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Parkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14512 1st Ave. NE Available 04/16/19 Gorgeous Shoreline Home - Exquisitely maintained modern designed two-story 4BR/3BA home with beautiful features and details,9' high ceiling, open kitchen w/granite counters,extensive wide plank hardwood flooring,espresso cabinets, & SS appliances. Den+3/4 bath on main floor,upper-level bonus/loft/library, modern light fixtures, large bedrooms, master with high ceiling, stunning master bedroom w/5-pc master bath & walk-in closet, new high efficiency W/D. Tons of natural light fills this home with its' over-sized windows throughout. A fully fenced backyard, double car garage and so much more! Minutes to parks, golf courses, Shoreline Community College, I-5, Hwy 99, and downtown. Looking to secure a one year lease. $40 app fee, $3000 sec dep, $250 admin fee, Pets are conditional upon approval w/pet deposit.

(RLNE2892703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14512 1st Ave. NE have any available units?
14512 1st Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 14512 1st Ave. NE have?
Some of 14512 1st Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14512 1st Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
14512 1st Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14512 1st Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14512 1st Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 14512 1st Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 14512 1st Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 14512 1st Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14512 1st Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14512 1st Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 14512 1st Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 14512 1st Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 14512 1st Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14512 1st Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14512 1st Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14512 1st Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14512 1st Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
