14508 31st Ave. NE.

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Prime location 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline. Open concept main level kitchen, dining, & living room including stainless appliances, stone countertops, gas fireplace, & oak hardwoods throughout. Spacious bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings & bathrooms on every level. Minutes from Lake City Way, I-5, Hwy 99 & transit lines. Located inside the Shoreline School District w/ nearby Shorecrest High School. Parks include Hamlin & South Woods with close Burke-Gilman Trail access. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.



AVAILABLE: 7/20/20



Move-In Fees:

Monthly Rent: $2,595.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,595.00

Application Fee: $43.00 (per applicant)

Tenant pays all utilities



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2934237)