Shoreline, WA
14508 31st Ave. NE.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14508 31st Ave. NE.

14508 31st Avenue Northeast · (425) 387-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14508 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14508 31st Ave. NE. · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Prime location 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline. Open concept main level kitchen, dining, & living room including stainless appliances, stone countertops, gas fireplace, & oak hardwoods throughout. Spacious bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings & bathrooms on every level. Minutes from Lake City Way, I-5, Hwy 99 & transit lines. Located inside the Shoreline School District w/ nearby Shorecrest High School. Parks include Hamlin & South Woods with close Burke-Gilman Trail access. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.

AVAILABLE: 7/20/20

Move-In Fees:
Monthly Rent: $2,595.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,595.00
Application Fee: $43.00 (per applicant)
Tenant pays all utilities

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2934237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. have any available units?
14508 31st Ave. NE. has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14508 31st Ave. NE. currently offering any rent specials?
14508 31st Ave. NE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 31st Ave. NE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14508 31st Ave. NE. is pet friendly.
Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. offer parking?
No, 14508 31st Ave. NE. does not offer parking.
Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14508 31st Ave. NE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. have a pool?
No, 14508 31st Ave. NE. does not have a pool.
Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. have accessible units?
No, 14508 31st Ave. NE. does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14508 31st Ave. NE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14508 31st Ave. NE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14508 31st Ave. NE. does not have units with air conditioning.
