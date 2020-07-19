14508 31st Ave. NE.

Amenities
Prime location 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline. Open concept main level kitchen, dining, & living room including stainless appliances, stone countertops, gas fireplace, & oak hardwoods throughout. Spacious bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings & bathrooms on every level. Minutes from Lake City Way, I-5, Hwy 99 & transit lines. Located inside the Shoreline School District w/ nearby Shorecrest High School. Parks include Hamlin & South Woods with close Burke-Gilman Trail access. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.
AVAILABLE: 7/20/20
Move-In Fees:
Monthly Rent: $2,595.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,595.00
Application Fee: $43.00 (per applicant)
Tenant pays all utilities
Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2934237)