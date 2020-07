Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

144 N 155th St Available 08/15/20 Available August! 3 Bedroom Shoreline Rambler! Large Yard! 1 pet OK! - Shoreline, older rambler with spacious fenced yard. Kitchen with all appliances. Separate dining area. Large master and two other nice size rooms. 1 full bath and 1 3/4 bath. No garage. Close to shopping, HWY 99 and Greenwood.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $300



PET POLICY: 1 pet OK under 30lbs. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 1140



YEAR BUILT: 1955



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Highlands



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Shoreline

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Highland Terrace

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Albert Einstein

HIGH SCHOOL: Shorewood

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5875669)