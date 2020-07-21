All apartments in Shoreline
1241 N 172nd St
1241 N 172nd St

1241 North 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 North 172nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Meridian Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1241 N 172nd St Available 07/01/19 Open Showing TUES-WED 3:30 pm-Charming Shoreline Home with Modern Updates and Fenced Yard-Pet ok! - Open Showing Wed/Thurs 25th and 26th at 3:30 pm

SCREENING CRITERIA 650 min credit score-2.5 times the rent income-rental history and criminal screening required.

his 3 bedroom 1 bath on a quiet street has a fenced yard, outdoor patio space, covered parking, and modern updates throughout.

Other features include new luxury vinyl tile, new carpet, and several new fixtures and lighting.

Home is near Trader Joes, Meridian Park School, and just 15 minutes from downtown.

TEXT Anita for information and tour time.
206-228-9017

Pets (limit 2) allowed with references and deposit.
Some breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE4400217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 N 172nd St have any available units?
1241 N 172nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1241 N 172nd St have?
Some of 1241 N 172nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 N 172nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1241 N 172nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 N 172nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 N 172nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1241 N 172nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1241 N 172nd St offers parking.
Does 1241 N 172nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 N 172nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 N 172nd St have a pool?
No, 1241 N 172nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1241 N 172nd St have accessible units?
No, 1241 N 172nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 N 172nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 N 172nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 N 172nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 N 172nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
