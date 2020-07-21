Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1241 N 172nd St Available 07/01/19 Open Showing TUES-WED 3:30 pm-Charming Shoreline Home with Modern Updates and Fenced Yard-Pet ok! - Open Showing Wed/Thurs 25th and 26th at 3:30 pm



SCREENING CRITERIA 650 min credit score-2.5 times the rent income-rental history and criminal screening required.



his 3 bedroom 1 bath on a quiet street has a fenced yard, outdoor patio space, covered parking, and modern updates throughout.



Other features include new luxury vinyl tile, new carpet, and several new fixtures and lighting.



Home is near Trader Joes, Meridian Park School, and just 15 minutes from downtown.



TEXT Anita for information and tour time.

206-228-9017



Pets (limit 2) allowed with references and deposit.

Some breed restrictions apply.



