Shoreline, WA
1231 NE 177 St #A
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

1231 NE 177 St #A

1231 Northeast 177th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Northeast 177th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bed/2bath, Quiet Location, 2 Car Garage (Shoreline) $1995.00

Don't miss out on this awesome Townhouse. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet. Very quiet location set back from the main road. One bedroom is upstairs and the other with its own bathroom is downstairs. Large living area with Fireplace adjacent to the Dining area and Kitchen. There is also a deck off the Living Room and Kitchen. Two car garage, with two spots in front of garage door for a total of 4 off street parking spaces. Full size washer/dryer in the garage, and the Kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances. Minutes to Freeways, shops, stores, and restaurants. Rent is $1995 per month. Security Deposit of $1500.00 with good credit/background check and verifiable references. Tenant pays all utilities. 12 Month Lease required, no pets. Contact Steve Glover at 206-604-6037, or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com for more info or to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 NE 177 St #A have any available units?
1231 NE 177 St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1231 NE 177 St #A have?
Some of 1231 NE 177 St #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 NE 177 St #A currently offering any rent specials?
1231 NE 177 St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 NE 177 St #A pet-friendly?
No, 1231 NE 177 St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1231 NE 177 St #A offer parking?
Yes, 1231 NE 177 St #A offers parking.
Does 1231 NE 177 St #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 NE 177 St #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 NE 177 St #A have a pool?
No, 1231 NE 177 St #A does not have a pool.
Does 1231 NE 177 St #A have accessible units?
No, 1231 NE 177 St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 NE 177 St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 NE 177 St #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 NE 177 St #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 NE 177 St #A does not have units with air conditioning.

