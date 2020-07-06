1231 NE 177 St #A

Amenities

Don't miss out on this awesome Townhouse. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet. Very quiet location set back from the main road. One bedroom is upstairs and the other with its own bathroom is downstairs. Large living area with Fireplace adjacent to the Dining area and Kitchen. There is also a deck off the Living Room and Kitchen. Two car garage, with two spots in front of garage door for a total of 4 off street parking spaces. Full size washer/dryer in the garage, and the Kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances. Minutes to Freeways, shops, stores, and restaurants. Rent is $1995 per month. Security Deposit of $1500.00 with good credit/background check and verifiable references. Tenant pays all utilities. 12 Month Lease required, no pets. Contact Steve Glover at 206-604-6037, or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com for more info or to view.