1224 NE 148th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Quaint 1 Bedroom Cottage in Shoreline - This modest little cottage, built in 1947, is ideal for someone looking for a small single family home as opposed to condominium or apartment living. The home offers 540 square feet of usable space while providing everything one needs in their home. A built in wardrobe in the bedroom adds style and storage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout bedroom and main house. Updated appliances and lots of cupboard space in kitchen. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer right off the kitchen for easy access. Lots of parking with long driveway plus detached garage. Sizeable yard, almost 6,000 square feet, a gardener's delight. Sorry, no pets! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care.

*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system: www.mapleleafmgt.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4918335)