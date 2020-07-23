All apartments in Shoreline
1224 NE 148th St
1224 NE 148th St

1224 Northeast 148th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Northeast 148th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quaint 1 Bedroom Cottage in Shoreline - This modest little cottage, built in 1947, is ideal for someone looking for a small single family home as opposed to condominium or apartment living. The home offers 540 square feet of usable space while providing everything one needs in their home. A built in wardrobe in the bedroom adds style and storage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout bedroom and main house. Updated appliances and lots of cupboard space in kitchen. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer right off the kitchen for easy access. Lots of parking with long driveway plus detached garage. Sizeable yard, almost 6,000 square feet, a gardener's delight. Sorry, no pets! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care.
*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system: www.mapleleafmgt.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 NE 148th St have any available units?
1224 NE 148th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1224 NE 148th St have?
Some of 1224 NE 148th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 NE 148th St currently offering any rent specials?
1224 NE 148th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 NE 148th St pet-friendly?
No, 1224 NE 148th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1224 NE 148th St offer parking?
Yes, 1224 NE 148th St offers parking.
Does 1224 NE 148th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 NE 148th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 NE 148th St have a pool?
No, 1224 NE 148th St does not have a pool.
Does 1224 NE 148th St have accessible units?
No, 1224 NE 148th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 NE 148th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 NE 148th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 NE 148th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 NE 148th St does not have units with air conditioning.
