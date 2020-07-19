1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8

Amenities
Townhouse in Shoreline - Welcome to Echo Lake Village. Modern Townhouse. Vaulted ceilings! Open kitchen living and dining room. 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets. Light filled rooms. Amenities with in walking distance: transit, Costco, Home Depot, Starbucks, Gas, etc.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: w/s/g, gas and electricity. We require 1st month's rent and deposit equal to one month's rent.
Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/308797e0c4
Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4515774)