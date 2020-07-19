All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8

1176 North 198th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1176 North 198th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse in Shoreline - Welcome to Echo Lake Village. Modern Townhouse. Vaulted ceilings! Open kitchen living and dining room. 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets. Light filled rooms. Amenities with in walking distance: transit, Costco, Home Depot, Starbucks, Gas, etc.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: w/s/g, gas and electricity. We require 1st month's rent and deposit equal to one month's rent.

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/308797e0c4
Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4515774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have any available units?
1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have?
Some of 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 offers parking.
Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have a pool?
No, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have accessible units?
No, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1176 N 198th Street Unit# 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
