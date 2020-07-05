Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 Available 02/11/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath CONDO with Fireplace and Private balcony. - Model home caliber with upgrades galore. Top floor end unit, Mt. Rainier views in a tranquil greenbelt location. Formal living room accented with crown molding and granite tiled fireplace with niche. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood floors. Serene balcony perfect for BBQ's. Large windows for plenty of natural lighting. Designer paint throughout. Dead-end street for privacy. Meticulously maintained, one owner. One car garage, utility room w/ washer/dryer.



