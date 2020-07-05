All apartments in SeaTac
Find more places like 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4

21082 40th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
SeaTac
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

21082 40th Place South, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 Available 02/11/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath CONDO with Fireplace and Private balcony. - Model home caliber with upgrades galore. Top floor end unit, Mt. Rainier views in a tranquil greenbelt location. Formal living room accented with crown molding and granite tiled fireplace with niche. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood floors. Serene balcony perfect for BBQ's. Large windows for plenty of natural lighting. Designer paint throughout. Dead-end street for privacy. Meticulously maintained, one owner. One car garage, utility room w/ washer/dryer.

(RLNE4227481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have any available units?
21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have?
Some of 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 currently offering any rent specials?
21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 is pet friendly.
Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 offer parking?
Yes, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 offers parking.
Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have a pool?
No, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 does not have a pool.
Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have accessible units?
No, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21082 40th Pl S Unit #G-4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98198
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street
SeaTac, WA 98188

Similar Pages

SeaTac 1 BedroomsSeaTac 2 Bedrooms
SeaTac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeaTac Accessible Apartments
SeaTac Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College