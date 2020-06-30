17609 38th Ave S

Amenities

This house has recently gone through an incredible remodel and it looks as good as it probably has in 20+ years! But first, the location. Situated between Seatac airport and I-5, you'll have super-easy access to I-5, I-405, Hwy. 518, Hwy. 99, light rail, shopping, Southcenter, schools, and of course, the airport!



Pull up to the roundabout driveway in front, or park either in the 1-car garage in back or along the side of the house. Plenty of parking space! The front yard is low maintenance and will keep you looking good all day every day.



Open the front door and be greeted to a large living room/dining room combination with ORIGINAL hardwood flooring that has been refinished and is in impeccable condition! A woodstove helps to offset gas heating bills and/or provide a warm ambiance. Lots of windows flood this home with lots of natural daylight



One of the first things you will notice after the hardwood floors are the clerestory window above, flooding the entire home with natural daylight (even on cloudy says)! A 3/4 all separates the living room from the kitchen so the cook can still be in the conversation while preparing the meal.



The long, linear kitchen boasts brand new, stainless steel appliances! All of them! Be the first to cook on the glass-top stove, or heat something in the over-range microwave, or pull a refreshing beverage from the brand new fridge. Marble countertops, a double sink with pull out faucet,a nd wood cabinetry mark the elegance of this home.



New paint, new vinyl flooring, clean windows (and lots of them!) simply means elegance. The brushed aluminum plumbing and electrical fixtures are new (of course) and modern, giving the space that upscale feel and look.



Down the hallway you will find the 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The first bedroom you come to is the smaller bedroom. It has plenty of built-in storage -- all with new paint and glistening. Further down the hall is the full bath with tile surround, a designer mirror over the sink and a large privacy window to bring in more of that natural light.



At the end of the hall are two large bedrooms with wood flooring. No cheating on space here! You'll be able to fit your king size bed and then some here. The master has a convenient 1/2 bath with the same granite countertop and new vinyl flooring.



Outside in the the back there is a 1-car garage with attached shop for storage or that man cave. The backyard is huge and fenced. The tenant will be responsible for keeping the large lawn mowed. There is a dedicated area for a vegetable garden that receives plenty of sunlight.



Other amenities: Washer/dryer hookups; 2-color QUALITY paint job; vaulted ceilings; newer roof; Electic heat.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1600 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets, Renters Insurance required.