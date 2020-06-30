All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

17609 38th Ave S

17609 38th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

17609 38th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has recently gone through an incredible remodel and it looks as good as it probably has in 20+ years! But first, the location. Situated between Seatac airport and I-5, you'll have super-easy access to I-5, I-405, Hwy. 518, Hwy. 99, light rail, shopping, Southcenter, schools, and of course, the airport!

Pull up to the roundabout driveway in front, or park either in the 1-car garage in back or along the side of the house. Plenty of parking space! The front yard is low maintenance and will keep you looking good all day every day.

Open the front door and be greeted to a large living room/dining room combination with ORIGINAL hardwood flooring that has been refinished and is in impeccable condition! A woodstove helps to offset gas heating bills and/or provide a warm ambiance. Lots of windows flood this home with lots of natural daylight

One of the first things you will notice after the hardwood floors are the clerestory window above, flooding the entire home with natural daylight (even on cloudy says)! A 3/4 all separates the living room from the kitchen so the cook can still be in the conversation while preparing the meal.

The long, linear kitchen boasts brand new, stainless steel appliances! All of them! Be the first to cook on the glass-top stove, or heat something in the over-range microwave, or pull a refreshing beverage from the brand new fridge. Marble countertops, a double sink with pull out faucet,a nd wood cabinetry mark the elegance of this home.

New paint, new vinyl flooring, clean windows (and lots of them!) simply means elegance. The brushed aluminum plumbing and electrical fixtures are new (of course) and modern, giving the space that upscale feel and look.

Down the hallway you will find the 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The first bedroom you come to is the smaller bedroom. It has plenty of built-in storage -- all with new paint and glistening. Further down the hall is the full bath with tile surround, a designer mirror over the sink and a large privacy window to bring in more of that natural light.

At the end of the hall are two large bedrooms with wood flooring. No cheating on space here! You'll be able to fit your king size bed and then some here. The master has a convenient 1/2 bath with the same granite countertop and new vinyl flooring.

Outside in the the back there is a 1-car garage with attached shop for storage or that man cave. The backyard is huge and fenced. The tenant will be responsible for keeping the large lawn mowed. There is a dedicated area for a vegetable garden that receives plenty of sunlight.

Other amenities: Washer/dryer hookups; 2-color QUALITY paint job; vaulted ceilings; newer roof; Electic heat.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1600 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets, Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17609 38th Ave S have any available units?
17609 38th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 17609 38th Ave S have?
Some of 17609 38th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17609 38th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
17609 38th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17609 38th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 17609 38th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 17609 38th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 17609 38th Ave S offers parking.
Does 17609 38th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17609 38th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17609 38th Ave S have a pool?
No, 17609 38th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 17609 38th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 17609 38th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 17609 38th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 17609 38th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17609 38th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 17609 38th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

