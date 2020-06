Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sea Tac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Must earn 3x's the income to qualify. Available now $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit plus last month rent required. Please contact Susan Ward at 425-999-7721(text or email susan@susanwardrealestate.com) to learn more.