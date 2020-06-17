Amenities

204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield. This home features a granite kitchen, custom cabinets with stainless appliances all built with the craftsmanship of the areas top custom home builder, upgraded carpet and hardwood floor.



This home has A/C.



Pets are allowed in this unit.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by Pacific NW Land, LLC. Please click on the link or paste into your browser the following address :



www.pnwland.com



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



Pacific NW Land, LLC. is a Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features/ Square Footage listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any misrepresentation in this description.

Rental Terms

Rent: $1,795

Application Fee: $35.00

Security Deposit: $1,795

Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed

Dogs allowed



