/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
19 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38
14019 Northeast 20th Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.
Similar Pages
Ridgefield 2 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidgefield 3 BedroomsRidgefield Apartments with Balcony
Ridgefield Apartments with GarageRidgefield Apartments with GymRidgefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgefield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, OR