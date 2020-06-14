Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:32 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 N 33rd Ct
202 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
202 N 33rd Ct Available 07/04/20 Luxury Townhome In Ridgefield! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
307 N. 33rd Ct.
307 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
307 N. 33rd Ct. Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhome in Ridgefield - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 7

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2336 sqft
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3341 sqft
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
303 NW 151st St.
303 Northwest 151st Street, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2237 sqft
303 NW 151st St. Available 07/25/20 Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath with Office, Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage - Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Salmon Creek neighborhood that shows pride of ownership.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3756 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carter Park
1 Unit Available
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1706 NW 22nd Avenue
1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2458 sqft
1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/20/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - Classic & Modern Ranch This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
2110 NE 97th Circle
2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2076 sqft
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
6415 NW Mckinley Dr.
6415 Northwest Mckinley Drive, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2080 sqft
6415 NW Mckinley Dr. Available 07/07/20 Very Large 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.

1 of 20

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
52609 NE Porter Lane
52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2650 sqft
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ridgefield, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ridgefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

