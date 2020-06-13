Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2336 sqft
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3341 sqft
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
17022 NE 18th Avenue Available 06/17/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 NW 153rd Street
518 Northwest 153rd Street, Clark County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1869 sqft
518 NW 153rd Street Available 07/01/20 This Salmon Creek 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has it all! - This fantastic Salmon Creek 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home has an open "great room" floor plan with a corner gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3756 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1671 Weth Street Unit #1, St. Helens, OR. 97051
1671 Wyeth St, St. Helens, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
Don't miss out - Beautiful Apartments in St. Helens! Completely remodeled inside & out - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1000+Sqft. New kitchen with slider to back patio. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn care included in rent. Pet Friendly with monthly pet rent.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
112 NW 147th St.
112 Northwest 147th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1513 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
Erica Village
1115 NE 105th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
940 sqft
Carport Included, Central Heat & AC, Laundry Connections, Next to a Park - Erica Village Apartments is a wonderful apartment community nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood in Hazel Dell.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sawyer Pointe in Scappoose. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:06pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ridgefield, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ridgefield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

