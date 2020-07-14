All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Acero Ridgefield

4125 S Settler Drive · (360) 443-5474
Location

4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 263 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acero Ridgefield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Contact leasing office for specific breed list. 100 lbs Combined Weight, a photo of your dog is required at application
Parking Details: 1 carport included with every home. Garages available for rent starting at $150.00/mo. 2nd vehicle may park on a first come, first served basis in uncovered spots. A 3rd vehicle (max allowed) must be stored in a rented garage,.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acero Ridgefield have any available units?
Acero Ridgefield has 19 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Acero Ridgefield have?
Some of Acero Ridgefield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acero Ridgefield currently offering any rent specials?
Acero Ridgefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acero Ridgefield pet-friendly?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield is pet friendly.
Does Acero Ridgefield offer parking?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield offers parking.
Does Acero Ridgefield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Acero Ridgefield have a pool?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield has a pool.
Does Acero Ridgefield have accessible units?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield has accessible units.
Does Acero Ridgefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield has units with dishwashers.
Does Acero Ridgefield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Acero Ridgefield has units with air conditioning.
