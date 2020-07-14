Acero Ridgefield

Lease Length: 9-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Contact leasing office for specific breed list. 100 lbs Combined Weight, a photo of your dog is required at application
Parking Details: 1 carport included with every home. Garages available for rent starting at $150.00/mo. 2nd vehicle may park on a first come, first served basis in uncovered spots. A 3rd vehicle (max allowed) must be stored in a rented garage,.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $50