1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
636 sqft
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.
