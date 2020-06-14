Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA with garage

Ridgefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2132 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 NW 151st St.
303 Northwest 151st Street, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2237 sqft
303 NW 151st St. Available 07/25/20 Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath with Office, Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage - Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Salmon Creek neighborhood that shows pride of ownership.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
17022 NE 18th Avenue Available 06/17/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3756 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
508 NW 146th Way
508 Northwest 146th Way, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1971 sqft
Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3341 sqft
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:08pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
8513 Ne 14th Pl.
8513 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
Beautiful 2year old Townhome only one renter ever *Open floorplan. *3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1598 square feet. *Large Master Bedroom that looks over Greenspace. *Quite setting backs to protected greenspace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
909 NW 13th Ave
909 Northwest 13th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
909 NW 13th Ave Available 07/24/20 Seeking Lover of Large Fenced Back Yard, Apply here! - Showings start 7/24/20 Attractive Hardwood Laminate greets you in the entry of this lovely home.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
174 Loganberry Ct
174 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
174 Loganberry Ct Available 08/07/20 Amazing Brand New Townhome! 3bd/2.5ba with Garage! - Enjoy your beau??Located in scenic Woodland, WA Sequoia park is a community of new townhomes with so much to offer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1994 Meadowood Lp
1994 Meadowood Loop, Woodland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1521 sqft
1994 Meadowood Lp Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - 1994 Meadowood Loop - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in early August 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
326 NW 103rd St
326 Northwest 103rd Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1296 sqft
326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ridgefield, WA

Ridgefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

