All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 426 Ferndale Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
426 Ferndale Ave NE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

426 Ferndale Ave NE

426 Ferndale Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

426 Ferndale Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Highbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
426 Ferndale Ave NE Available 05/07/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom Home in Great Renton Neighborhood - FOR RENT!! - This is a very nice and LARGE home! 5 bedrooms plus additional room downstairs that would be a perfect office. Kitchen features newer cabinets and slab granite counters. Other features include territorial views, 2-car garage, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, private, fenced yard, newer deck in back, and fresh new paint throughout. Fantastic Renton location, close to everything! Make an appointment to view this home today! Please note that 'tree house' in back is being used by owner for storage, and will not be available to tenant. Make an appointment to view this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants. NOTE: Due to COVID-19, we will not be showing this property until vacated.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5713102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Ferndale Ave NE have any available units?
426 Ferndale Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Ferndale Ave NE have?
Some of 426 Ferndale Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Ferndale Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
426 Ferndale Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Ferndale Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Ferndale Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 426 Ferndale Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 426 Ferndale Ave NE offers parking.
Does 426 Ferndale Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Ferndale Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Ferndale Ave NE have a pool?
No, 426 Ferndale Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 426 Ferndale Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 426 Ferndale Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Ferndale Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Ferndale Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College