All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 412 Lind Ave. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
412 Lind Ave. NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 Lind Ave. NW

412 Lind Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Earlington Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

412 Lind Avenue Northwest, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/08795cc07c ----
Enjoy territorial views from this awesome house in convenient Renton location - close to everything! Lots of room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, bonus room and TWO kitchens! Upstairs kitchen has black/stainless appliances, slab granite counters and new maple cabinets. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 kitchen upstairs; 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 kitchen downstairs. Home has two Master suites and separate entry to lower level. Make an appointment to see this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must be screened (additional screening charge applies)

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Lind Ave. NW have any available units?
412 Lind Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 412 Lind Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
412 Lind Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Lind Ave. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Lind Ave. NW is pet friendly.
Does 412 Lind Ave. NW offer parking?
No, 412 Lind Ave. NW does not offer parking.
Does 412 Lind Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Lind Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Lind Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 412 Lind Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 412 Lind Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 412 Lind Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Lind Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Lind Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Lind Ave. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Lind Ave. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College