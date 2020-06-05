All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

2231 Southeast 8th Place

2231 Southeast 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Southeast 8th Place, Renton, WA 98055
Falcon Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1630 sq ft home in the gated community of Falcon Ridge in Renton. This home features a bright and open floor plan with abundant storage and counter space in the kitchen, family room off of the kitchen with wet bar, and living room with fireplace. New carpet and interior paint. Fenced back yard backs to a great belt. Great privacy. Great location with easy access to freeways, retail, dining, and business hubs.

Screening criteria:

-Verifiable household gross income equals to or greater than 3 times of monthly rent.
-Credit and background check on all adult (18+) applicants
-No eviction history
-No convictions for criminal offenses of any kind
-Max total occupancy no more than 8 people
-No smoking inside the house
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Pets are ok upon approval
-A non-refundable pet deposit ($500) and monthly rent apply ($35 for the first pet and $25 for each additional up to 3 total)
-All deposits and the first-month rent to move-in

Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/slJeNKYcAcM

To apply, please visit our website:
https://sweethomesproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Southeast 8th Place have any available units?
2231 Southeast 8th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Southeast 8th Place have?
Some of 2231 Southeast 8th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Southeast 8th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Southeast 8th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Southeast 8th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Southeast 8th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Southeast 8th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Southeast 8th Place offers parking.
Does 2231 Southeast 8th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Southeast 8th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Southeast 8th Place have a pool?
No, 2231 Southeast 8th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Southeast 8th Place have accessible units?
No, 2231 Southeast 8th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Southeast 8th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Southeast 8th Place has units with dishwashers.

