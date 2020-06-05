2231 Southeast 8th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1630 sq ft home in the gated community of Falcon Ridge in Renton. This home features a bright and open floor plan with abundant storage and counter space in the kitchen, family room off of the kitchen with wet bar, and living room with fireplace. New carpet and interior paint. Fenced back yard backs to a great belt. Great privacy. Great location with easy access to freeways, retail, dining, and business hubs.



Screening criteria:



-Verifiable household gross income equals to or greater than 3 times of monthly rent.

-Credit and background check on all adult (18+) applicants

-No eviction history

-No convictions for criminal offenses of any kind

-Max total occupancy no more than 8 people

-No smoking inside the house

-Tenant pays all utilities

-Pets are ok upon approval

-A non-refundable pet deposit ($500) and monthly rent apply ($35 for the first pet and $25 for each additional up to 3 total)

-All deposits and the first-month rent to move-in



Video Tour:

https://youtu.be/slJeNKYcAcM



To apply, please visit our website:

https://sweethomesproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/683