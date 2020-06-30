All apartments in Renton
145 Park Ave N
145 Park Ave N

145 Park Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

145 Park Avenue North, Renton, WA 98057
North Renton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Designer’s dream, loft-like apartment in historic downtown Renton, Washington. Upper half of original 1904 house, with separate exterior entrance off of a new 12’ X 12’ deck, newly built 800 sq. ft. interior, with combined living/dining/kitchen great room, and 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with vaulted 11foot ceilings throughout, reclaimed fir floors, fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, in-suite laundry, plus 2 attached parking spaces. The spacious living room has a fireplace and opens out onto the west-facing deck and four skylights poor light into the whole unit.

The kitchen features two wall ovens (1 regular convection, and 1 speed with convection), a 4-element cook top, a modern fridge built into a historic ice box cabinet, apron farm style sink, butcher block counters, and an extendable dining table that seats 6.

The bedroom is large and will easily accommodate a king size bed. The attached bathroom features a claw-foot slipper tub, a separate 42” shower, a modern wall-hung toilet, and free standing sink in antique cabinet.

The walk in closet features French doors, and plenty of storage space. The in-suite side by side laundry is in its own hall closet.

This unique, custom designed and quality built apartment, close to schools, Boeing and The Landing, is looking for an appreciative tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

