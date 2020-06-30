145 Park Ave N

Amenities

Designer’s dream, loft-like apartment in historic downtown Renton, Washington. Upper half of original 1904 house, with separate exterior entrance off of a new 12’ X 12’ deck, newly built 800 sq. ft. interior, with combined living/dining/kitchen great room, and 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with vaulted 11foot ceilings throughout, reclaimed fir floors, fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, in-suite laundry, plus 2 attached parking spaces. The spacious living room has a fireplace and opens out onto the west-facing deck and four skylights poor light into the whole unit.



The kitchen features two wall ovens (1 regular convection, and 1 speed with convection), a 4-element cook top, a modern fridge built into a historic ice box cabinet, apron farm style sink, butcher block counters, and an extendable dining table that seats 6.



The bedroom is large and will easily accommodate a king size bed. The attached bathroom features a claw-foot slipper tub, a separate 42” shower, a modern wall-hung toilet, and free standing sink in antique cabinet.



The walk in closet features French doors, and plenty of storage space. The in-suite side by side laundry is in its own hall closet.



This unique, custom designed and quality built apartment, close to schools, Boeing and The Landing, is looking for an appreciative tenant.