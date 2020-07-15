All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

1315 S Puget Dr C-11

1315 South Puget Drive · (253) 529-4566
Location

1315 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Renton - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Sunset Ridge Condo! Available Now! - This ground floor 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo located at 1315 So Puget Dr. #C-11 in Renton. Zip is 98055. Features include a large entry closet, Pergo flooring in the entry, hall and dining area, newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, oak cabinetry that includes a pantry with pull out shelves, all stainless steel appliances including a flat cook top stove, space maker microwave and frig with icemaker! The living room has a built in bookshelf and bay window, perfect for your potted plants! Cozy up in front of the wood-burning fireplace or enjoy the wet bar. The unit has an A/C unit or enjoy the cool breeze from the ceiling fan in the dining area or step out onto your covered patio and enjoy a barbeque! The master bedroom features two closets including one that is mirrored. Both closets have closet systems, plus there is a comfortable separate vanity area. The master bath enclosure is tiled and there is a generous linen closet in the half bath. The unit comes complete with a full size washer and dryer and is now available! Rent is $1750/month. Small pets < 25 lbs negotiable. Security deposit of $1750 also required. Water, Sewer and Garbage Paid by Owners! Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 405! Call Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing.. Visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!

(RLNE4076530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 have any available units?
1315 S Puget Dr C-11 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 have?
Some of 1315 S Puget Dr C-11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 currently offering any rent specials?
1315 S Puget Dr C-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 pet-friendly?
No, 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 offer parking?
No, 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 does not offer parking.
Does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 have a pool?
No, 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 does not have a pool.
Does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 have accessible units?
No, 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 S Puget Dr C-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
