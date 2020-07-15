1315 S Puget Dr C-11

Amenities

Renton - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Sunset Ridge Condo! Available Now! - This ground floor 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo located at 1315 So Puget Dr. #C-11 in Renton. Zip is 98055. Features include a large entry closet, Pergo flooring in the entry, hall and dining area, newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, oak cabinetry that includes a pantry with pull out shelves, all stainless steel appliances including a flat cook top stove, space maker microwave and frig with icemaker! The living room has a built in bookshelf and bay window, perfect for your potted plants! Cozy up in front of the wood-burning fireplace or enjoy the wet bar. The unit has an A/C unit or enjoy the cool breeze from the ceiling fan in the dining area or step out onto your covered patio and enjoy a barbeque! The master bedroom features two closets including one that is mirrored. Both closets have closet systems, plus there is a comfortable separate vanity area. The master bath enclosure is tiled and there is a generous linen closet in the half bath. The unit comes complete with a full size washer and dryer and is now available! Rent is $1750/month. Small pets < 25 lbs negotiable. Security deposit of $1750 also required. Water, Sewer and Garbage Paid by Owners! Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 405! Call Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing.. Visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!



(RLNE4076530)