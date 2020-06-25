All apartments in Renton
11851 SE 170th Pl
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

11851 SE 170th Pl

11851 Southeast 170th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11851 Southeast 170th Place, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Home in Popular Cascade Area - Renton - Application Pending:

Check out this newly renovated 3-bedroom rambler in Renton! Located near the bustling Cascade Village Shopping Mall, it's a hop-skip-and-a-jump to shopping, buslines, and the freeway. You now have an updated living space, boasting new hardwood laminate floors, new appliances, and tons of closet/storage space. There is an extra-large covered carport on one side of the house, offering additional offroad parking or boat/RV storage. You'll love the spacious backyard, with a concrete patio for barbecuing as well as a storage shed!

Small, mature pets okay on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit paid per pet.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Available Pending

#945

(RLNE4813247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11851 SE 170th Pl have any available units?
11851 SE 170th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11851 SE 170th Pl have?
Some of 11851 SE 170th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11851 SE 170th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11851 SE 170th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11851 SE 170th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11851 SE 170th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11851 SE 170th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11851 SE 170th Pl offers parking.
Does 11851 SE 170th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11851 SE 170th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11851 SE 170th Pl have a pool?
No, 11851 SE 170th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11851 SE 170th Pl have accessible units?
No, 11851 SE 170th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11851 SE 170th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11851 SE 170th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
