Home
/
Renton, WA
/
11417 SE 180th Pl
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

11417 SE 180th Pl

11417 Southeast 180th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11417 Southeast 180th Place, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two bedroom one bathroom single family home near Boulevard Lane Park!

This beautiful ranch style single-family home features:

- Two bedrooms and one bathroom
- Open concept floor plan on the living areas including
- Beautiful wood fireplace in the living room
- Fully fenced backyard
- Two cars attached garage.

Residents are responsible for all utilities.
6-month or month-to-month lease terms only.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee: $49 pp.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 11417 SE 180th Pl Renton, King County, Washington 98055

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/11417-Se-180Th-Pl-Renton-WA-98055-3

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5175515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
