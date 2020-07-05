Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two bedroom one bathroom single family home near Boulevard Lane Park!



This beautiful ranch style single-family home features:



- Two bedrooms and one bathroom

- Open concept floor plan on the living areas including

- Beautiful wood fireplace in the living room

- Fully fenced backyard

- Two cars attached garage.



Residents are responsible for all utilities.

6-month or month-to-month lease terms only.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee: $49 pp.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.



Property Address: 11417 SE 180th Pl Renton, King County, Washington 98055



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/11417-Se-180Th-Pl-Renton-WA-98055-3



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5175515)