Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9022 170th Ave NE Available 06/15/19 Redmond Rambler -

This beautiful two-car garage rambler is located on a large fenced lot in Redmond. Prime Education Hill location that is close to downtown Redmond, the Redmond transit center, shopping and schools. This house features a large kitchen, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and bathroom, living room, master bedroom with en-suite, and full bath. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE2218368)