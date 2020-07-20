All apartments in Redmond
9022 170th Ave NE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

9022 170th Ave NE

9022 170th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9022 170th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9022 170th Ave NE Available 06/15/19 Redmond Rambler -
This beautiful two-car garage rambler is located on a large fenced lot in Redmond. Prime Education Hill location that is close to downtown Redmond, the Redmond transit center, shopping and schools. This house features a large kitchen, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and bathroom, living room, master bedroom with en-suite, and full bath. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE2218368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 170th Ave NE have any available units?
9022 170th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 9022 170th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9022 170th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 170th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 170th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9022 170th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9022 170th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 9022 170th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 170th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 170th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9022 170th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9022 170th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9022 170th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 170th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 170th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 170th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9022 170th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
