All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 11581 179th Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
11581 179th Court Northeast
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:07 AM

11581 179th Court Northeast

11581 179th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11581 179th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom house in North Redmond. Downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bath. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 11th 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11581 179th Court Northeast have any available units?
11581 179th Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 11581 179th Court Northeast have?
Some of 11581 179th Court Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11581 179th Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11581 179th Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11581 179th Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11581 179th Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 11581 179th Court Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 11581 179th Court Northeast offers parking.
Does 11581 179th Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11581 179th Court Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11581 179th Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 11581 179th Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 11581 179th Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11581 179th Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11581 179th Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11581 179th Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 11581 179th Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 11581 179th Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College