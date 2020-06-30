11581 179th Court Northeast

Amenities
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom house in North Redmond. Downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bath. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 11th 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.