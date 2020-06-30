11581 179th Court Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing 5 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom house in North Redmond. Downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bath. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 11th 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.