Pierce County, WA
1111 14th Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1111 14th Ave

1111 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1111 14th Ave, Pierce County, WA 98333
Fox Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mother in Law Unit with Stunning View of Puget Sound! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,650.00
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Wow, seeing is believing. This gorgeous Mother-in-Law apartment home has been totally redone and finished with the best of everything you need to live comfortably. Lower level unit commanding 180-degree view of the Narrows waterway and Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Bamboo floors throughout and plush carpet in the bedroom. French doors and fireplace to maximize your enjoyment of the living space. Gorgeous tiled bathroom with a jetted tub and stand-alone shower. Enjoy the covered front patio or private dock shared with the main house for evening entertaining or just a casual retreat with the family as they watch the evening sunset over the Olympics. Landscaping included.

Our pet policy allows 1 cat no more than 25 Lbs.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5451595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

