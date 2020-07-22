1111 14th Ave

Amenities

Mother in Law Unit with Stunning View of Puget Sound!



Description:

Wow, seeing is believing. This gorgeous Mother-in-Law apartment home has been totally redone and finished with the best of everything you need to live comfortably. Lower level unit commanding 180-degree view of the Narrows waterway and Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Bamboo floors throughout and plush carpet in the bedroom. French doors and fireplace to maximize your enjoyment of the living space. Gorgeous tiled bathroom with a jetted tub and stand-alone shower. Enjoy the covered front patio or private dock shared with the main house for evening entertaining or just a casual retreat with the family as they watch the evening sunset over the Olympics. Landscaping included.



Our pet policy allows 1 cat no more than 25 Lbs.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



